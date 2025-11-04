Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers' Projected Freddy Peralta Trade Package Isn't Enough To Follow Through

Never know when you'll have a better shot at a title...

Apr 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) walks off the field after a pitcher change against the San Francisco Giants in the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
One has to feel for Freddy Peralta.

The 29-year-old right-hander just put together his best season yet as a big-leaguer, and all anyone can talk about is how he might get traded. Unfortunately, that's the consequence that comes with playing for the Milwaukee Brewers, based on how the club has operated in years past.

Over the last half-decade, the Brewers have traded Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes, and Devin Williams, all of whom had multiple All-Star appearances to their name, a year before free agency. Will they do the same with Peralta this winter, considering he has an incredibly club-friendly salary of $8 million?

What Brewers could get in a Peralta trade

Jul 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) walks off the field after the first inning against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

On Sunday, MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams projected the trade value Peralta would bring back for the Brewers, and he essentially predicted that such a trade would mirror the Burnes trade from two offseasons ago.

"He doesn’t have a former Cy Young Award under his belt, but Peralta will earn about half what Burnes earned in his final year of control," Adams wrote. "That trade package — Hall, Ortiz, and a Competitive Balance draft pick — might not be far off what it takes to pry Peralta from Milwaukee’s grasp.

"Ortiz was a top-100 prospect at the time, and Hall wasn’t far removed from being one himself. It’ll be a steep ask, but some teams might think Peralta is worth it. The Brewers could always try to extend him, knowing Peralta signed a team-friendly extension once, but he’s 29 now and will be 30 next June. This is his best chance at a major long-term contract."

This is just one writer's opinion, but it would be foolish to trade Peralta when the Brewers are seemingly closer to a World Series than they've been all century. They were legitimately the best team in Major League Baseball during the regular season, and if they keep Peralta, they will be among the favorites to win a pennant next year.

At the same time, this is the same Brewers front office that made the Burnes trade. If they see value, they like to take it, and though past trades aren't guarantees of more to come, it would surprise no one to see this one go through.

