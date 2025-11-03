Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Make Savvy Roster Move To Protect 25-Year-Old Curveball Specialist

Aug 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers had a flurry of roster activity on Monday, but only one decision of serious consequence was made.

Starting pitcher Freddy Peralta had his club option exercised, while fellow starter Brandon Woodruff and catcher Danny Jansen had mutual options that were declined by one of the parties. But those were all foregone conclusions.

What was less certain, however, was whether the Brewers would keep one of their pitching prospects or expose him to the Rule 5 Draft in December.

Brewers add Coleman Crow to 40-man roster

Coleman Crow
On Monday, the Brewers added a new player to the 40-man roster: right-handed pitcher Coleman Crow. He's 24, throws a filthy curveball, and is a candidate to make his major league debut at some point within the next season.

This season, Crow made 12 minor-league appearances -- 10 in Double-A, and two in Triple-A. He was having a very strong year, posting a 3.24 combined ERA and 64 strikeouts in 50 innings, but unfortunately, hip and forearm injuries kept him from pitching after July 9.

Since mid-2023, Crow has been traded twice (once to the New York Mets, then to the Brewers) and also underwent Tommy John surgery. But MLB Pipeline still has him as the No. 25 prospect in the organization, and if the Brewers have a great track record with anything in recent years, it's getting the most from their young pitchers.

The Brewers still have a first-round pick, oft-injured outfielder Eric Brown Jr., who could be Rule 5 eligible if he's not protected. On the pitching side, righty Justin Yeager is another name to watch, as the 27-year-old delivered a fantastic 2.04 ERA this past season and could probably be in a big-league bullpen to start next year.

At some point next season, expect to see Crow get a shot at working out of the Brewers' rotation. That could come because someone else gets injured, or simply because he winds up dealing at Triple-A to begin the year and Milwaukee doesn't sign any big-name free agents.

Jackson Roberts
