Brewers Projected To Lose $34 Million Free Agent After Shocking Trade

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the middle of a very important offseason right now. They secured Brandon Woodruff on the qualifying offer earlier this winter, but they might be on the verge of trading Freddy Peralta to a different contender.

The next biggest move the Brewers have made was the recent trade that sent Isaac Collins and Nick Mears to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for Angel Zerpa.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

After this trade, the Brewers could lose more position player talent.

Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly recently predicted the Brewers would lose infielder Rhys Hoskins in free agency and the loss might not crush them.

Rhys Hoskins is likely headed for a new team

Jul 2, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins (12) watches from the dugout prior to game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

"With the emergence of Andrew Vaughn, the Brewers ultimately left Rhys Hoskins off of their postseason roster, a pretty good indication that Milwaukee won't be bringing him back following the conclusion of his two-year, $34 million contract," Kelly wrote. "Hoskins missed the entirety of the 2023 season—which proved to be his final campaign in the Phillies organization—after tearing his left ACL.

"He hit .232 with a .732 OPS in two seasons with the Brewers. Set to turn 33 in March, Hoskins is a ways removed from being the guy who posted an .827 OPS for the Phillies between 2019 and 2022, combining great pop with an ability to draw walks. With that said, Hoskins has always been able to mash lefties, and he's been touted as a great clubhouse presence throughout the course of his career. Someone will take a shot on him as a first base/DH option, with the Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies and Marlins among those who make sense as possible suitors for Hoskins."

There's almost no reason for the Brewers to re-sign Hoskins considering how well Andrew Vaughn has played over his time with the Brewers.

But there are plenty of teams in the league that should be willing to take a chance on Hoskins if he's willing to sign a one-year deal. He mashes against lefties and plays a solid first base. His market won't be the hottest, but it should heat up a bit going forward.

More MLB: Yankees Targeting Blockbuster Trade For Brewers' $15 Million Ace: Report