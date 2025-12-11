Yankees Targeting Blockbuster Trade For Brewers' $15 Million Ace: Report

The Milwaukee Brewers had the best regular season in baseball this year, but they fell short of the World Series.

Now they're looking to build their roster into a dynasty this winter. The biggest storyline surrounding the Brewers this offseason is the trade sweepstakes for their ace, Freddy Peralta. Peralta's contract ends after next season, and the Brewers don't have the money to sign him to a massive extension. In similar situations, the Brewers have traded players like Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams in the past.

Peralta could be the next star to be dealt from Milwaukee.

Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic recently reported that the New York Yankees were one of the teams targeting a trade for Peralta this winter.

Yankees make a lot of sense as a landing spot for Freddy Peralta

"A week ago, the Milwaukee Brewers viewed the interest in right-hander Freddy Peralta as significant enough for them to consider 'cracking the door open' for trade discussions," Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. "The Brewers left the door ajar at the winter meetings, and naturally, teams came barging through.

"The Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros are among the teams in on Peralta, according to people familiar with the Brewers’ discussions. Other clubs, such as the New York Mets, are also believed to be interested, though it’s unclear how willing some of those teams would be to meet the Brewers’ asking price."

The Yankees need to add a lot of talent to their roster if they want to close the gap on the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers. New York has a solid pitching rotation, but there are some major question marks around Clarke Schmidt and Gerrit Cole.

The Yankees could shore up their rotation by adding Peralta alongside Max Fried at the top. If Cole returns at his best, this trio could form one of the best pitching trios in the league.

