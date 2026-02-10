Brewers Projected to Option Top Prospect From Mets Trade to Triple-A

The Milwaukee Brewers' starting pitching options are dramatically different now than they were in mid-January.

Trading ace Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets was a typical Brewers move, and likely the most impactful decision of the offseason. But that move was rivaled on Monday by the shocking deal that sent third baseman Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox.

Each trade brought back a promising young starting pitcher, and the Brewers now appear primed for a competition. Will Brandon Sproat and/or Kyle Harrison be in the rotation when the Brewers open their season in just over six weeks?

Brewers projected to option Sproat to begin season

Sep 13, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Brandon Sproat (40) pitches in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In a Monday opening day roster projection, MLB.com insider Adam McCalvy weighed in by predicting that Sproat, who has significantly less major league experience than Harrison, would be optioned to Triple-A Nashville at the end of March.

McCalvy's five projected members of the rotation were Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester, Jacob Misiorowski, Chad Patrick, and Harrison.

"In contrast to the few questions on the position player side, the Brewers have so many questions to answer about their pitching," wrote McCalvy. "Can Woodruff be an ace again? Can Misiorowski parlay his electric October in the bullpen into a steady full season as a starter? Will Patrick, Aaron Ashby and DL Hall start or relieve?

"And which of Milwaukee’s other developing arms will open the year in the rotation? The options are plentiful, including holdovers Logan Henderson (Milwaukee's 2025 No. 7 prospect) and Robert Gasser (Brewers' 2025 No. 20 prospect), and offseason pickups Brandon Sproat (MLB Pipeline's No. 100 overall prospect), Harrison, and Shane Drohan."

In terms of long-term potential, the Brewers almost definitely see Sproat as a member of their rotation, and probably somewhere on the high end at that. He arguably wasn't the "prize" of the Peralta trade, since infielder Jett Williams was the higher-ranked prospect by most outlets, but he is still held in high regard by just about every prospect publication.

But the Brewers are also trying to defend three straight division titles, so if they don't think Sproat is 100% ready for opening day, they'll absolutely roll with someone else.

