Brewers Quietly Added Righty With 2 Seasons Of MLB Experience

December minor-league signings often fly under the radar, but we like to cover them here because we never know when they might prove consequential for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers have developed a reputation for getting the most out of their pitchers' talent, and they'll try to do the same this year with 30-year-old right-hander Gerson Garabito, who made 21 major league appearances over the last two seasons with the Texas Rangers.

Garabito signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Christmas Day, according to the official transactions log on his roster page, though that signing was not posted on the page for two weeks thereafter.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

What does Garabito bring to Brewers?

Aug 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Gerson Garabito (58) looks on as Boston Red Sox second baseman Enmanuel Valdez (47) hits a ground rule double to tie the game in the tenth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Garabito hasn't yet had much major league success, to put things lightly. He's posted a 5.77 ERA in 34 1/3 major league innings to this point, as opponents have batted .284 with a .368 on-base percentage against him over that small sample.

In the minors, Garabito had some decent past seasons for the Rangers, San Francisco Giants, and Kansas City Royals organizations. But in 2025, he made 10 starts at Triple-A Round Rock, went 0-7, and put up a ghastly 8.53 ERA in 31 2/3 innings.

Garabito isn't exactly a Baseball Savant darling, either, as the thing that stands out the most about his pitch movement profile is that his curveball has a lot less vertical drop than the major league average -- more than six inches, to be precise.

Perhaps that is a sign, though, that if the Brewers can get his curve dropping more vertically and sweeping less horizontally, that he can create a more effective five-pitch mix, which would signal that he could be a long reliever or No. 5 starter.

There's a chance we never hear Garabito's name uttered on a regular-season Brewers broadcast, but if he shows up, it will be yet another testament to Milwaukee's ability to fine-tune the pitchers they scoop up from outside the organization.

More MLB: Phillies Sign World Series Champion Pitcher After Brewers Release