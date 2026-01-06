Phillies Sign World Series Champion Pitcher After Brewers Release

The Milwaukee Brewers made a lot of moves during the 2025 season, but only one player had the misfortune of being released during the playoffs.

Left-handed pitcher Tucker Davidson, who the Brewers signed to a minor-league deal after a strong stint in the Korean Baseball Organization, wound up not cracking the major league roster during his brief time in the Brewers organization.

Now, after his release on Oct. 12, the five-year veteran Davidson has reportedly found a new home within the National League as he looks to make it back to the majors.

Tucker Davidson heading to Phillies on minor-league deal

According to a report from Will Sammon of The Athletic, Davidson agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Phillies on a minor-league contract for the upcoming season.

Entering his age-30 campaign, Davidson knows there's a clock ticking on his chance at remaining on the fringes of a major league roster. Philadelphia projects to be a contender in the NL once again, but it's also an interesting choice because of the deep pitching staff it already has.

Whether Davidson will be stretched out as a starter or used out of the bullpen will be interesting to monitor, assuming he doesn't crack the Phillies' talented roster in time for opening day. He made 22 starts in the KBO last year, but in 2023, the last time he was in the majors for an extended window, he made 37 relief appearances and only one start.

Davidson's career has taken a turn since he played for the 2021 Atlanta Braves team that won a World Series title. He's played for the Los Angeles Angels, Baltimore Orioles, and Kansas City Royals at the big-league level, and he's been traded twice, waived twice more, and released once.

Will the Brewers ever come to regret letting Davidson go? The odds of that aren't particularly high at this juncture, but if it happens, there's a chance he could come back to bite them at a big moment, since the Phillies are a real threat to Milwaukee in the NL.

