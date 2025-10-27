Brewers, Rangers Listed Best Fits In $22 Million Free Agency Sweepstakes
The Milwaukee Brewers could lose their ace Freddy Peralta and reliable veteran Brandon Woodruff in the same offseason. Peralta is a prime trade candidate, and it seems like the Brewers opt to move him, while Woodruff heads into free agency.
With Woodruff in free agency, the Brewers would need to be quite aggressive to get him back to Milwaukee. There's bound to be a few suitors in his free agency sweepstakes this winter, even if it's just a handful of teams.
MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently listed the Brewers and the Texas Rangers as the top two best fits in free agency for Woodruff. Bowden also projected Woodruff to sign a two-year deal worth $22 million this winter.
Brandon Woodruff linked to Rangers, Brewers in free agency
"Woodruff missed all of the 2024 season and part of this year after undergoing shoulder surgery in October 2023," Bowden wrote. "He made his 2025 debut in July and became a legitimate contender for Comeback Player of the Year with 12 strong starts (3.20 ERA, 0.912 WHIP). However, a right lat strain in late September forced him to miss the playoffs. Obviously, the medical risk assessment will determine what types of offers he gets in free agency, but if healthy, he could be one of the best value signings in free agency."
The first thing to note is the contract. Bowden is likely a bit low with this projection, but if Woodruff's actual deal ends up anywhere close to this value, the Brewers need to pounce all over it. Re-signing a reliable veteran at a price tag like this would be a steal and it's something Milwaukee couldn't afford to miss.
The Rangers need help on the pitching staff, too. They have some young arms in the mix as well as a few dominant veterans, but they could use Woodruff as their No. 3 or No. 4 starter if they want to make a real run back to the World Series.
Either way, Woodruff should receive some attention in free agency and it's likely he signs for upwards of $15 million per season.
