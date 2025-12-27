Brewers Rookie Prospect To Watch After Dominant Debut

The Milwaukee Brewers dealt with a wide range of pitching injuries in 2025.

For most, that would be a very negative thing. Milwaukee entered the 2025 season with the expected candidates for the rotation being Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff, Aaron Civale, Nestor Cortes, José Quintana, and Tobias Myers. Woodruff and Quintana kicked off the season down in the minors. Myers was sent to the minors quickly. Civale and Cortes got hurt. So, there was a time when Peralta was the only healthy member of the group. Because of this, the Brewers had to turn to young guys in the organization -- or bring players in like Quinn Priester -- to get through.

That gave the team a chance to see what it had in guys like Chad Patrick, Jacob Misiorowski, and Logan Henderson, among others.

The Brewers have some young hurlers to be excited about

Aug 3, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Logan Henderson (43) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Milwaukee thrived in the regular season and there should be a lot of excitement around the fanbase heading into 2026. Some of these young guys could get chances as well to help out the team. For example, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy called Henderson the team's prospect to watch in 2026.

"Brewers: RHP Logan Henderson (MIL No. 5 prospect)," McCalvy wrote. "Henderson still has rookie status going into 2026, but he has more of a foothold than most of the other players in that group after making his Major League debut in April and going 3-0 with a 1.78 ERA in five Milwaukee starts before a right flexor strain ended his regular season in August.

"Thanks to Milwaukee’s run into October, Henderson was able to get back into pitching shape by season’s end and even had hopes of being included on the NLCS roster against the Dodgers. While he didn’t get that wish, just being available should represent a springboard into next season."

The 23-year-old made five starts in 2025 and had a 1.78 ERA and a 3-0 record in 25 1/3 innings pitched. If he can make a jump in the big leagues, Milwaukee could have a long-term, two-headed monster at its disposal in him and Misiorowski.

