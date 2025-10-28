Brewers’ Rotation Needs Help — $30 Million Veteran Could Be the Answer
The Milwaukee Brewers are coming off one of the best seasons in franchise history. Their 97 regular-season wins in 2025 set a new club record and were the most in Major League Baseball. Unfortunately, their dream run came to a sudden end when they were swept in the NLCS by the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Now, as the 2025–26 MLB offseason begins, Milwaukee faces several big questions — especially when it comes to the starting rotation.
The Brewers’ offseason began with uncertainty surrounding Freddy Peralta’s future, while both Jose Quintana and Brandon Woodruff are heading into free agency. That leaves some key holes in a rotation that was one of baseball’s best throughout the 2025 campaign.
One name that makes perfect sense as a free-agent target for Milwaukee is right-hander Merrill Kelly, a proven veteran who could bring stability and experience to a staff that needs it.
How Merrill Kelly Fits Perfectly into the Milwaukee Brewers’ 2026 Rotation Plans
According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, Kelly is projected to land a two-year, $30 million contract this winter — a deal that fits perfectly within the Brewers’ typical spending range.
Kelly split the 2025 season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers, putting together a strong campaign with a 12–9 record, 3.52 ERA, and 184 innings pitched across 32 starts.
The 37-year-old right-hander has developed a reputation as a durable, reliable workhorse, exactly the kind of pitcher that contending teams crave during a long season. For a club like the Brewers — who depend on efficient, steady pitching — Kelly’s consistency could be invaluable.
He may not be the flashiest name on the market, but his ability to deliver quality innings every fifth day makes him an ideal fit for Milwaukee’s rotation heading into 2026.
If the Brewers keep Freddy Peralta and pair him with Kelly, they’d have a formidable one-two punch to anchor their staff. Even if Peralta eventually departs after 2026, Kelly’s presence would provide a steady veteran option capable of leading the rotation.
Unlike pricier free agents, Kelly’s projected deal is realistic for the small-market Brewers, who rarely dive into massive contracts but often find smart, high-value signings.
This would be a savvy offseason moves that keeps Milwaukee competitive with powerhouses like the Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, and other National League contenders.
For Brewers fans, the message is clear: this team is close.
A few strategic additions could easily push them back to the NLCS — or beyond — in 2026.
Merrill Kelly offers exactly what Milwaukee needs: durability, veteran leadership, and playoff experience at a reasonable price.
As president of baseball operations Matt Arnold maps out his offseason plan, signing Kelly should be at the top of his list.
It’s the kind of low-risk, high-reward move that could help the Brewers not only stay in contention but finally bring a World Series title to Milwaukee.
