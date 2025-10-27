Brewers Should Act If $22 Million Starter Opts Out Of Tigers Contract
The Milwaukee Brewers saw their impressive season come to an end at the hands of the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. After winning 97 games, the most in Major League Baseball, Milwaukee was swept out of the playoffs.
They have two starting pitchers that are set to enter free agency, those being Brandon Woodruff and Jose Quintana, and there is a strong chance that both of them will be gone this offseason.
Fortunately, there are options for Milwaukee in free agency that shouldn't cost too much. Right-hander Jack Flaherty can opt out of his contract with the Detroit Tigers, and Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed Milwaukee as a hypothetical landing spot.
Why Brewers-Jack Flaherty Match Makes Sense
"Flaherty made 31 starts for the Tigers this year, punching out 188 batters — the third most in his career. His 4.64 ERA is misleading based on how well he actually pitched; in my view, his 3.85 FIP was a better barometer of his performance. His knuckle curve was his most effective pitch and the slider was also a weapon," Bowden wrote.
Bowden predicts that if Flaherty opts out of his Tigers contract, he'll receive two years and $22 million. That is something that the Brewers should be able to do if they want to add some pitching this offseason and return to the postseason in 2026.
Flaherty is familiar with the NL Central thanks to his seven seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, but this time, he would be going to a contending team. Milwaukee seems unlikely to keep Woodruff at the very least, but Flaherty has been able to pitch to a similar level in the past.
In addition to being right within the Brewers' preferred price range, Flaherty has also shown flashes of brilliance in recent years, having posted a 3.17 ERA in 2024 with the Tigers and Dodgers, so if Milwaukee takes a flier on him, it could be a low-risk, high-reward type deal.
The veteran right-hander also brings swing and miss capability to a starting staff, which is important in today's game.
The Brewers would be wise to keep Freddy Peralta, but Flaherty could be a solid supplement to a thin rotation if given a short-term contract. It will be interesting to see what the Brewers decide to do when pursuing pitching in free agency.
