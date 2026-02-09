Brewers Rotation Options Explained After Caleb Durbin Shocker

The Milwaukee Brewers added two more intriguing, young hurlers on Monday.

Milwaukee has proven over and over again that it knows how to build a ballclub without having to go out and spend massively, like the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers do it differently. Milwaukee thrives in scouting, development and deals seemingly with lower stakes that tend to work out in the organization's favor.

Look at last season, for example. The Brewers traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees before the 2025 season for Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin. While Cortes didn't do much in Milwaukee, Durbin finished third in the National League Rookie of the Year race. Williams struggled in New York. Now, Durbin is a trade chip for the club. On Monday, Milwaukee traded him to the Boston Red Sox in a six-player swap. ESPN's Jeff Passan broke the initial news of the trade.

"Trade news: The Boston Red Sox are acquiring third baseman Caleb Durbin in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote. "Left-hander Kyle Harrison is headlining the three-player package headed back to Milwaukee."

The Brewers received left-hander Kyle Harrison, infielder David Hamilton and pitching prospect Shane Drohan in the deal. Drohan is a 27-year-old left-handed hurler who logged a 3.00 ERA in 15 total appearances in the minors in 2025, including 14 starts. 12 of those outings came in Triple-A, where he logged a 2.27 ERA.

With the deal now in the books, let's take a look at where Milwaukee's rotation stands.

Brewers' Starting Pitcher Options

Brandon Woodruff throws some pitches before the Tuesday Milwaukee Brewers National League Wild Card playoff series at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. - Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel | Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are all of the options for the club on first look: Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester, Jacob Misiorowski, Chad Patrick, Logan Henderson, Brandon Sproat, Robert Gasser, Harrison and Drohan.

Projecting the Brewer's Starting Rotation

No. 1: Brandon Woodruff

No. 2: Quinn Priester

No. 3: Jacob Misiorowski

No. 4: Kyle Harrison

No. 5: Chad Patrick



Explained: The Brewers have other options, such as Henderson, who impressed in 2025 in a short stint. But this projected rotation, led by Woodruff, features fewer variables. Henderson was great when he pitched in the majors in 2025, but he had just five starts. Sproat has four big league starts under his belt. Patrick made 23 starts in 2025. Harrison is the gem of the Durbin trade and should get a shot. As injuries start, then we should see guys like Sproat and Henderson make the jump.

