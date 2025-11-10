Brewers Should Re-Sign Valuable Backup Catcher After Strong 2025 Season
The Milwaukee Brewers delivered one of the best seasons in franchise history in 2025, winning 97 games and setting a new all-time record for regular-season victories. It was a year filled with memorable moments and consistent excellence, even if it ultimately ended in disappointment with a sweep in the National League Championship Series.
Now, as the Brewers prepare for the 2026 season, several key players are set to hit free agency — and it’s unclear how many the team will be able to retain. One underrated name among that group is catcher Danny Jansen.
He won’t have a crazy market by any means, but he is a valuable piece to have around for any contending team looking to make a run. Chris Kirschner of The Athletic lists the Brewers catcher as a possible fit for the New York Yankees.
Brewers Should Try To Keep Danny Jansen
The Brewers are unlikely to get into a bidding war for a backup catcher — and realistically, they shouldn’t. Tim Britton projects that Jansen will sign a one-year, $8 million contract, which might be just out of Milwaukee’s comfort zone given their payroll structure.
If Jansen leaves in free agency, the Brewers do have internal options. Jeferson Quero, one of the organization’s top prospects, could step into the role if the team feels he’s ready for a larger workload. However, keeping Jansen around for one more season could provide valuable depth and a veteran presence as Milwaukee continues to blend young talent with established players.
At 30 years old, Jansen won’t break the bank, and his consistent production makes him exactly the type of player president of baseball operations Matt Arnold tends to value — affordable, experienced, and dependable.
While losing Jansen wouldn’t be catastrophic, bringing him back would make plenty of sense. He gives Milwaukee stability behind the plate and allows top prospects like Marco Dinges to continue developing without being rushed to the majors.
Re-signing Danny Jansen might not be a headline-making move, but for a club focused on staying competitive while maintaining flexibility, it’s the kind of smart, low-cost decision that keeps the Brewers winning.
It will be interesting to see what his market looks like as free agency progresses, but the Brewers should be able to afford him, even if he has other suitors vying for his services.
More MLB: Brewers-Freddy Peralta Rumors Gets Big Update From MLB Insider