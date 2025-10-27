Devin Williams Reunion Would Be Perfect For Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers made a bold move before the 2025 Major League Baseball season kicked off.
Milwaukee traded All-Star closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees in exchange for infielder Caleb Durbin and starter Nestor Cortes. At the time, Durbin hadn't made his big league debut yet. Cortes was expected to play a solid role for the Brewers, but he made just two appearances. Williams struggled overall in his first season in New York, to the surprise of many.
The Brewers got the steal of the trade in Durbin and have him under team control for years to come now. Williams had the worst season of his career and now is heading to free agency. At one point, it seemed like he would land some sort of mega contract, but that would be surprising after the season he had. The Athletic's Jim Bowden predicted he will have to settle for a one-year, $10 million deal and interestingly enough floated Milwaukee among the "best team fits" for him.
"The Yankees acquired Williams last winter with hopes he’d be the impact closer he was with the Brewers," Bowden said. "Unfortunately, that’s not what they got as he ended the season with an ERA near 5.00 and a negative bWAR. He did finish strong, however, pitching well in September and during the postseason. His Bugs Bunny changeup was there at season’s end, too, and it provides hope that he could rebound with a different team next year...Best team fits: Brewers, Braves, Reds, Tigers, Rangers, Giants. Contract prediction: 1-year, $10 million."
A Devin Williams reunion would make sense for Brewers
Wouldn't that be a fun turn of events? Trevor Megill replaced Williams well and had a 2.49 ERA in 50 appearances. But, imagine if next year the Brewers had both Megill and Williams and Durbin playing the infield for years to come? The Brewers already clearly won the deal, but this would just add more salt into the wound for New York if Williams were to return to Milwaukee in free agency.
Williams was a two-time All-Star in Milwaukee and had a 1.83 ERA in 241 total appearances. If there ever was a place for him to rebuild his value, it would be right back in Milwaukee. The Brewers' bullpen overall took a slight step back this year, so it would make sense to create a two-headed monster at the end of games with Williams and Megill.
In 2025, the Brewers had the sixth-best bullpen ERA at 3.63, but down the stretch, injuries plagued the bullpen. In 2024, the Brewers had the second-best bullpen ERA at 3.11. Bringing Williams back could certainly help the Brewers get back to that 2024 level, while also making the trade look even better for the front office. A win-win scenario.
