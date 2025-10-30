Brewers Should Take Chance On Projected $24 Million All-Star to Bolster Lineup
The Milwaukee Brewers put together one of the best seasons in franchise history in 2025, winning 97 games — the most in Major League Baseball — and setting a new single-season franchise record. They dominated the National League Central and looked poised to reach the World Series for the first time since 1982.
However, their dream season came to an abrupt end in the National League Championship Series, where the Los Angeles Dodgers swept them in four games. Despite a strong pitching staff and balanced lineup throughout the year, the Brewers’ offense faltered when it mattered most, scoring just seven total runs in the series.
That’s an issue the club will look to address this offseason. President of Baseball Operations Matt Arnold will have key decisions to make as Milwaukee tries to stay atop the NL Central and make another postseason run in 2026. One potential fit who could help boost the lineup is All-Star first baseman Ryan O’Hearn.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic projects O’Hearn to land a two-year, $24 million contract in free agency.
Brewers Could Get Power Bat They Missed By Signing Ryan O’Hearn.
The Brewers reportedly showed interest in him at the trade deadline before the San Diego Padres ultimately acquired him from the Baltimore Orioles, per Ken Rosenthal. This winter, Milwaukee will have another opportunity to add him — and the fit makes plenty of sense.
With Rhys Hoskins likely heading elsewhere and uncertainty surrounding Andrew Vaughn’s ability to repeat his 2025 breakout, first base remains a position of need. O’Hearn brings legitimate power from the left side of the plate and the versatility to play corner outfield or serve as a designated hitter.
The 32-year-old All-Star hit .281/.366/.437 with 17 home runs, 63 RBI, and an .803 OPS between Baltimore and San Diego. While his bat cooled slightly after joining the Padres, he remains a productive and experienced hitter capable of anchoring the middle of a lineup.
For a team that struggled to generate consistent power all season, O’Hearn’s addition could help balance the offense and protect stars like William Contreras and Christian Yelich.
The Brewers don’t often spend big, but a short-term deal for O’Hearn could be the perfect middle ground — affordable, flexible, and impactful. If Milwaukee wants to keep its championship window open, taking a chance on the $24 million All-Star might be the move that pushes them back to October success.
