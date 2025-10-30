Brewers Must Bring Back Two-Time All-Star Pitcher After Painful Playoff Exit
The Milwaukee Brewers just wrapped up a magical 2025 season — one that saw them win an MLB-best 97 games and capture the hearts of fans across Wisconsin. Unfortunately, their dream run came to a sudden end when they were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.
Now, as the offseason begins, the focus shifts from October heartbreak to what’s next for this championship-caliber roster. And there are some big questions looming, especially on the pitching front.
Several key Brewers are set to hit the open market this winter, including Jose Quintana and longtime ace Brandon Woodruff. According to Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, if Milwaukee brings anyone back, it should be Woodruff, and it’s easy to see why.
Brandon Woodruff Tops List of Brewers Free-Agent Decisions
“Over the past five years, not many pitchers have been better than a healthy Woodruff, who has a 2.77 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 10.8 K/9 in 80 games started,” Miller wrote. “But the fact that he has only averaged 16 starts per year and ended 2025 on the IL yet again could be what keeps his price tag just low enough for a possible return to Milwaukee.”
Woodruff returned in 2025 after missing all of 2024 with an arm injury and looked like his old self, going 7-2 with a 3.20 ERA before another setback sidelined him late in the season.
Still, when healthy, few pitchers in baseball can match what Woodruff brings to the mound. He’s a two-time All-Star, a fan favorite, and a steady leader in the clubhouse, the kind of player who embodies what Brewers baseball is all about.
Yes, the injury history is concerning. Woodruff has started just 12 games this past season. But for a team like the Brewers, built on pitching, development and chemistry, there’s real value in having a proven ace who already knows what it takes to win in Milwaukee.
Pairing a healthy Woodruff with Freddy Peralta at the top of the rotation could give the Brewers one of the strongest 1–2 punches in the National League again. And if Milwaukee can stay healthy next October, there’s every reason to believe they could make another deep playoff run.
Woodruff’s mutual option for 2026 will likely be declined, making him a free agent. The 32-year-old won’t come cheap, but because of his recent injuries, he might be more affordable than he would’ve been after a full, dominant season.
The Brewers’ front office will have to balance risk and reward this offseason. Re-signing Woodruff would show a commitment to keeping their core together, something fans would love to see after such an exciting season.
There’s no doubt Milwaukee will face competition for his services — there’s always demand for frontline pitching — but bringing Woodruff back on a short-term, incentive-based deal could make sense for both sides.
The Brewers came up just short of the World Series in 2025. Bringing back a healthy Brandon Woodruff could be one of the keys to making sure they finish the job in 2026.
