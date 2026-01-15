Brewers Sign 17-Year-Old 5-Tool Shortstop Prospect

The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the best teams in baseball right now, but they haven't built their roster in the same way that many of the other top teams in the league have.

While the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and others will dive into free agency and offer contracts worth over $300 million, the Brewers have opted to build their roster from the ground up.

The Brewers typically add to their roster by trading away stars and acquiring prospects. They routinely hit on multiple star players in the MLB Draft.

The Brewers have been able to develop All-Stars for the last decade or so and it doesn't seem like their farm system is slowing down any time soon. In fact, their farm system took a huge step forward on Thursday.

Diego Frontado is a huge addition to the Brewers farm system

Aug 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Baseball America's Ben Badler reported that the Brewers signed their top international free agent, Diego Frontado, to a $1.6 million deal on Thursday.

Frontado, 17, is MLB Pipeline's 24th ranked prospect in this winter's international free agency class. The righty is a very projectable shortstop who's listed at 178 pounds, per MLB Pipeline. He could bulk up to around 200 pounds and keep his speed while adding a lot of strength and power to his swing.

Frontado is an elite bat to ball hitter. He's a contact hitter above all else, but the power is still there. As he continues growing into his frame, this power should trend up.

The teenager is also an elite runner and defender. His glove should be able to stick at shortstop, which makes him more valuable than a lot of the bulkier shortstop prospects in the class. Frontado's speed and glove make him a high floor prospect. Even if the power never comes around, there's a market for contact hitters with speed and high caliber defense.

The Brewers' farm system didn't need to make any massive moves, but they greatly improve with this signing.

