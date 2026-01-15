Phillies $115 Million Star Linked To Brewers In Free Agency

The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the more intriguing teams in the league to follow this offseason.

As the offseason kicked off, they landed Kyle Schwarber on a massive new contract to keep him in town through the rest of his prime. But they didn't make the same effort for Ranger Suárez.

Suárez reportedly agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox this week. As a result, the only top free agent the Phillies have left on the market is catcher JT Realmuto. Philadelphia is believed to be the favorite in the sweepstakes for the veteran, but it hasn't landed a deal yet.

At this point, other teams could quietly begin to enter the running for Realmuto.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently suggested the Milwaukee Brewers could sneak into the Realmuto sweepstakes and steal the veteran catcher away from the Phillies.

Brewers could make a move for Phillies star JT Realmuto

"If the market for C J.T. Realmuto has fallen all the way to 'even Milwaukee could afford him,' he could be a fantastic pickup for a Brewers team that could use another catcher and that could use a Plan B at first base if Andrew Vaughn regresses," Miller wrote. "More likely, though, they would be targeting C Victor Caratini to fill that void. He almost exclusively played catcher when he was a Brewer in 2022-23, but he was a fine backup first baseman for Houston over the past two seasons."

The Brewers don't have the big money to sign stars in free agency, but Realmuto is seemingly only going to land a contract worth around $10 million a season. As shocking as it sounds, that would open up an opportunity for the Brewers to steal him away from the Phillies.

Realmuto would fill the biggest hole on the Brewers' roster. He's a rare combination of defensive dominance and a productive bat. The Brewers would benefit in a huge way by making this kind of move.

But it's hard to imagine the Phillies letting the Brewers outbid them for Realmuto. Whatever the Brewers are willing to offer, the Phillies seem likely to match it, if not outbid them, to retain Realmuto.

