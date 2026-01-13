Brewers Sign 24-Year-Old Speedster Away From Blue Jays

The Milwaukee Brewers love winning games with tools other than power, and speed ranks high on that list.

Last season, the Brewers ranked 22nd in Major League Baseball in home runs, but second in steals. They won 97 games in large part because they put pressure on the opposing defense to make plays, which even the best defenders in the world struggle to do.

The search for the next generation of Brewers speedsters led Milwaukee to make a highly intriguing minor-league signing earlier this week.

Brewers pick up speedy Dasan Brown

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (49) looks on during batting practice prior to game two of the NLCS round against the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

On Friday, Brewers Double-A broadcaster Javik Blake reported that Milwaukee had signed 24-year-old outfielder Dasan Brown to a minor-league contract, with confirmation from Baseball America.

Brown, a third-round pick for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019, has elite speed, and the rest of his game still needs to catch up. He's swiped 149 bases thus far in his 463 career minor-league games, which would put him on pace for over 50 per year if he played every day in a 162-game season.

However, Brown still needs to improve his overall offensive game. His .174 batting average, .285 on-base percentage, and .249 slugging percentage this past season (101 games split between Double-A and Triple-A) likely caused the Blue Jays to let him walk.

Brown has never hit more than eight home runs in a minor-league season. It's possible to get by without much power at the major league level, but as an outfielder, you've got to play elite defense and steal bases, while also getting on base at an excellent clip.

The first two skills seem to be within Brown's reach, so it's the on-base ability that could be the separator for him in his quest to one day make his major league debut.

Brown hit minor-league free agency in November, and if he was looking for the right team to help him utilize his existing skill set while improving what he can elsewhere, the Brewers have proven in the past to be the perfect fit for others in his position.

