Brewers Sign 29-Year-Old Pitcher After 3-Year Mexican League Stint

The Milwaukee Brewers have been one of the more active teams in the league this offseason, which should come as a bit of a surprise because they're a small market and they don't make many free agency moves. But they haven't made the big free agency moves that are typically associated with big offseasons.

The Brewers were able to retain Brandon Woodruff on the qualifying offer earlier this winter. This came as a shock because very few players accept the qualifying offer. But retaining Woodruff allowed the Brewers to trade Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets for Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams. They also cut ties with Isaac Collins and Caleb Durbin in separate trades with the Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox, respectively.

The Brewers have taken a bit of a step back in the present day, but their future looks brighter than ever.

Earlier this week, they quietly made a minor league signing that could be a diamond in the rough if the Brewers pitching factory can work their magic.

Brewers sign veteran Joe Corbett to minor league deal

The Brewers signed veteran pitcher Joe Corbett to a minor league deal last Thursday. This deal came together quietly with very minimal reporting outside of the Brewers and MLB's transaction log.

Corbett, 29, was drafted by the Texas Rangers in 2019. He spent three years within the organization in which he held a 3.67 ERA across 85 games and 110 1/3 innings as a reliever. But he didn't last in the minor leagues, as he ended up on the Indy Ball scene in the Mexican League for the last three years.

In the Mexican League, Corbett has played three seasons and holds a 3.57 ERA across 109 games and 106 innings. He's struck out well over nine hitters per nine innings, too.

The Brewers are as good at developing pitchers as any team in the league, so taking a flier on the veteran reliver could turn into hitting the jackpot if their coaching staff can unlock his potential.

