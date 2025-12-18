Brewers Sign Lefty Starter After Electing To Leave Cardinals

The Milwaukee Brewers seemingly made another depth move on Tuesday.

Outside of retaining Brandon Woodruff via the qualifying offer, the Brewers haven't done anything eye-popping yet. That's not overtly surprising. Milwaukee isn't the typical team to make a splash in free agency. There have been trade rumors left and right. The Brewers traded Isaac Collins and Nick Mears to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for Angel Zerpa. Freddy Peralta has been another guy in trade rumors, but he is still a member of the Brewers as of writing.

On the depth side, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Tuesday that the club is signing former St. Louis Cardinals hurler Drew Rom to a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training.

The Brewers added another depth piece

Feb 19, 2024; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Drew Rom (38) delivers a pitch during a bullpen workout at spring training. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"Another minor-league signing with invite to spring training for the Brewers: LHP Drew Rom, a 26-yo fourth-round pick of the Orioles in 2018," Rosiak wrote on X. "Started eight games for the Cardinals in 2023 for his only MLB experience — 1-4, 8.02 ERA, WHIP of 2.08."

Rom elected free agency from the Cardinals on Nov. 6, as reflected on his official MLB.com page.

Rom was a fourth-round pick in 2018 by the Baltimore Orioles and was traded to St. Louis in 2023 in a deal centered around veteran starting pitcher Jack Flaherty.

Rom made eight starts in the majors in 2023 and had an 8.02 ERA in his first cup of coffee at the big league level. He didn't pitch in 2024 after undergoing shoulder surgery. He made seven starts in the minors for St. Louis in 2025 and had a 3.86 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched.

For Milwaukee, it's getting a 26-year-old lefty that very well could help at the Triple-A level with big league upside. You can't go wrong with a minor league deal. If he does well in camp, great. Maybe he could help the Brewers. If not, there isn't much financial harm. A solid move, but not one that moves the needle at this time.

