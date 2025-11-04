Brewers Star Pitcher Projected To Sign Lucrative $27.5 Million Deal
The Milwaukee Brewers were one of the best teams in baseball this season. They came into the year with limited expectations, as they had lost key players like Willy Adames and Devin Williams. It was hard to imagine the Brewers beating out the Chicago Cubs for the National League Central title after Chicago added a lot of talent in the winter. It was even hard to expect Milwaukee to be better than the Terry Francona-led Cincinnati Reds.
But the Brewers exceeded expectations and finished the regular season with a better record than the Cubs and Reds, though the latter two teams still made the postseason. In fact, the Brewers finished the regular season with a better record than every other team in the league, as they secured the best record in baseball and the No. 1 seed in the National League.
But the Brewers are facing some big decisions in the offseason. They could use their ace, Freddy Peralta, as a trade chip. Their No. 2 pitcher, Brandon Woodruff, is a free agent, too.
Brandon Woodruff projected to sign big $27.5 million deal
The Brewers are going to need to pay up if they want to retain Woodruff this offseason. He's projected to sign a one-year, $27.5 million deal according to Baseball America, but some outlets have him signing closer to $70 million over the course of a few seasons.
The Brewers' aggressiveness in going after Woodruff hinges on the trade decision they make with Peralta. If they keep Peralta, it wouldn't sting to lose Woodruff nearly as bad. But if they trade Peralta, losing Woodruff would further cripple their pitching staff.
At $27.5 million, the Brewers should be able to make a deal happen, but they could be more inclined to sign him to a three-year deal worth less money per year and more money overall. Something similar to a three-year, $60 million deal could make sense.
Either way, the Brewers and Woodruff is a situation to keep your eyes on this offseason. His free agency could be a huge factor for the team's success next year.
