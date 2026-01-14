Brewers Still Expected To Sign Impactful Free Agent, Per Insider

Frustrated with the Milwaukee Brewers' offseason inactivity? You're certainly not alone.

The Brewers have made two major league signings this winter: starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff, who accepted his qualifying offer, and outfielder Akil Baddoo, who was let go by the Detroit Tigers. They also added lefty reliever Angel Zerpa in a trade that sent Isaac Collins and Nick Mears to the Kansas City Royals.

All the while, Freddy Peralta trade rumors have dominated the headlines. And it's gotten to the point where fans might rightfully worry that a team that won 97 games last year has no designs on making any other improvements, save for whatever young building blocks it might get in a Peralta deal.

Jeff Passan belives Brewers will do more

However, on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN wrote that he expected at least one more impactful pickup from the Brewers this winter, because "that's what they do," even if that player seems unlikely to help at first glance.

"The Brewers (are spending) the winter talking about trading their best pitcher," wrote Passan. "And while the churning of free-agents-to-be has been part of what has sustained Milwaukee's success in recent years, it's a thankless cycle for fans and front office alike.

"Ultimately, the Brewers will sign someone who helps because that's what they do. They work the margins, they hunt value, they make do. And whether it's via trade or on one-year deals, they'll hop back on the hamster wheel and leave everyone wondering what should've been."

There's a lot to unpack there. The sentiment from most insiders has been that Peralta will be traded, and Passan's "hamster wheel" dig at the end doesn't indicate any differently. However, if we accept that as the unfortunate truth, there's still the free-agent piece to wonder about.

Where would the Brewers look to improve at the margins? The shortstop market is picked clean and Milwaukee has committed to Joey Ortiz at the position, and the rest of the diamond is covered. So is there still a starter out there who might make sense, especially if Peralta is moved?

It's the beginning of a storyline that easily could become one to follow closely in the weeks to come.

