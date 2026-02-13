Brewers Still Likely to Make a Big Addition, Past Evidence Suggests

Trying to figure out the Milwaukee Brewers' next move is often a fool's errand.

This week, the Brewers shocked baseball on Monday by trading starting third baseman Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox. So perhaps it's fitting that as the week ends, we start to wonder whether they have more tricks up their sleeve.

There are still nearly six full weeks until opening day. In that stretch, could the Brewers make at least one more meaningful addition to the major league roster?

Is the Brewers' work not yet done?

Jul 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

That was MLB Trade Rumors author Steve Adams' contention on Thursday. Hat tip to Adams, who compiled several examples of the Brewers making recognizable additions over the last three years after spring training had already begun.

"The Brewers are no strangers to putting the finishing touches on their big league roster once spring training is already underway. In fact, it's become almost something of an annual tradition," Adams wrote.

"In 2025, Milwaukee didn't sign Jose Quintana until early March. Even their trade for Priester came a week or so into the season. In 2024, they signed Gary Sánchez and re-signed Brandon Woodruff after camp had opened. Their late signings in 2023 included Luke Voit and Jon Singleton."

Many have speculated this week that the Brewers could be a fit for Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes now that Durbin is gone. It's a good roster fit in a vacuum, but also something of a win-now move, which would only further exasperate folks who didn't like the Brewers trading away ace Freddy Peralta.

It also might make sense to go after one final starting pitcher, as Quintana gave Milwaukee over 130 innings of a sub-four ERA last year, even if it wasn't always pretty or dominant. Lucas Giolito could make sense if his price tag falls to the $10 million range, or they could tier down for someone like lefty Tyler Anderson.

Never take your eye off Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold. That's the operative instruction here.

