Brewers Strike By Signing 2-Time All-Star With Massive Power

The Milwaukee Brewers reportedly added some serious power potential to the organization on Wednesday.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Brewers are signing two-time All-Star slugger Gary Sánchez to a one-year deal.

"Gary Sánchez to the Brewers. $1.75M," Heyman wrote on X.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale confirmed the report while also noting that the single move "doubled their free-agent expenditures" this offseason.

The Brewers made yet another solid move on Wednesday

Jul 1, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Gary Sanchez (99) hits a two-run home run during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"The Milwaukee Brewers just doubled their free-agent expenditures this winter by signing veteran catcher Gary Sánchez to a one-year, $1.75 million contract. Jon Heyman on it," Nightengale wrote.

Sánchez may not be what he once was, but this is the type of move with upside for Milwaukee. Sánchez has 189 homers under his belt in 859 career games played. In 2025, the Brewers struggled from a power perspective. The Brewers finished 22nd in the league in homers in 2025 with just 166. Adding Sánchez at least gives the club another option with upside. In 2025, he didn't do much. He had five homers in 29 games played for the Baltimore Orioles. But before that, he hadn't hit fewer than 10 homers in any season of his career, except for when he played two games in 2015.

He's just two seasons removed from launching 19 homers in 75 games in 2023. In Milwaukee, he would be a capable backup behind William Contreras, while also getting at-bats as a designated hitter. Also, with that price tag, if Jeferson Quero significantly outplays Sánchez throughout Spring Training, it wouldn't hurt the club much to either move on, or try to send him down to the minors.

This is what the Brewers do pretty much each offseason. Right around the time Spring Training opens up, Milwaukee typically strikes with a few deals with veterans who have slipped through the cracks. This is yet another example with upside for the club and it wouldn't be a surprise to see more to come.

