Brewers Veteran Predicted to Sign 1-Year, $6.5 Million Deal With Pirates

The Milwaukee Brewers have seemingly made every move they're going to make this offseason, headlined by the blockbuster deal that sent Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets.

The Brewers still have a few players sitting in free agency, led by Jose Quintana, and it doesn't seem like they have any interest in re-signing them. As a result, Quintana and others will continue looking for deals with new teams this offseason.

Just Baseball's Ryan Finkelstein recently predicted Quintana would bolt for a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the rival Pittsburgh Pirates.

Jose Quintana is likely headed for a new team in free agency

"Look at me, bringing the 2022 Pittsburgh Pirates back together. Miguel Andujar was a late-season waiver claim by the Pirates back in 2022, which is the same year that Jose Quintana had a career renaissance in Pittsburgh," Finkelstein wrote. "By the time Andujar came to the Pirates, Quintana was long gone, having been traded to the St. Louis Cardinals for a playoff push.

"Across the two stops, Quintana pitched to a 2.93 ERA, which eventually earned him a two-year, $26 million deal with the Mets. Quintana would miss roughly two-thirds of his first season with the Mets, but came off the IL and made 13 strong starts in 2023 (3.57 ERA), before turning in all 31 in 2024, pitching to a 3.75 ERA."

Quintana is the perfect veteran to anchor the Pirates rotation.

The Pirates have a lot of young pitchers on their roster and in their farm system. The best case scenario sees the Pirates starting a talented, young pitcher each game, but that feels like a bit of a reach.

A few of the young players will need more time to develop. Adding Quintana as a safety blanket for the young pitchers would be the perfect move. Pittsburgh would get better as it looks to build a postseason roster. This offseason has been full of moves that have made the Pirates better. This one would push them in the same direction.

