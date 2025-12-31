Brewers Struck Gold, Landed Milwaukee's Next Potential Star Pitcher

The Milwaukee Brewers have been one of the best teams in the league for the last few years and they've built their roster in the most sustainable way possible. Rather than trading for expiring talent or spending hundreds of millions of dollars in free agency, the Brewers have built a loaded roster through the draft and the farm system.

Milwaukee has continuously churned out top pitching talent for the last few years, but it's going to need to continue to do this for the next few years if the front office wants more success. The Brewers could lose a few of their top pitchers over the next year or two, including Freddy Peralta.

But Milwaukee has enough pitching talent in the farm system to make up for any loss.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently shared quite a bit of high praise for Brewers pitching prospect Bishop Letson heading into next season.

Bishop Letson already emerging as a future star for Brewers

"Letson gets good extension out of his 6'4" frame that allows his fastball to play up, and there could be more velocity to come as he fills out in the coming years," Reuter wrote. "He has logged just 104.2 innings in pro ball, but has an impressive 2.84 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 106-to-39 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He made his Double-A debut last September, and could be knocking on the big league door at this time next year."

Letson is one of the more underrated prospects in baseball right now. He's the Brewers' No. 7 ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline, but he could venture into the top five by the time next season rolls around.

The righty was incredible last season, posting a 2.40 ERA in just over 40 innings. He's very developed with multiple plus pitches. As a result, the Brewers could turn to him as soon as next season if he continues to dominate the minor leagues.

It doesn't seem likely that he makes his debut before the All-Star break, but if Milwaukee is struggling with depth, Letson could be at the big league level in 2026. He certainly has the talent to make an impact in the near future.

