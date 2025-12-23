Freddy Peralta Prediction: Brewers Trade Ace To AL Powerhouse For Haul

The Milwaukee Brewers came into the offseason with a lot of questions to answer.

The first question to answer was the future of starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff. Woodruff accepted the qualifying offer to remain with the Brewers, which provides the team with quite a bit of starting pitching security that they wouldn't have had otherwise.

As a result, there's a chance the Brewers opt to trade their ace, Freddy Peralta, before his contract runs out.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Peralta's contract expires at the end of next season. The Brewers likely won't be able to sign him to a new contract after his contract expires. In similar situations, the Brewers have traded Devin Williams, Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes, and others in the past. This winter, Williams could join the long list of stars to be traded out of Milwaukee.

But where would the Brewers trade him?

Freddy Peralta would fit perfectly with the Yankees

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches during the first inning of the National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers October 14, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prediction: Brewers trade Freddy Peralta to Yankees

The New York Yankees are the perfect fit for the star pitcher.

New York has a lot of question marks surrounding its pitching staff right now. Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt as they recover from serious injuries. Bringing in an additional ace to pair alongside Max Fried at the top of the rotation would be the perfect move.

This would give the team a lot of additional security in case Cole and Schmidt don't return to their best form after their injuries.

The Yankees are also one of the more aggressive teams with their money. When Peralta's contract expires, the Yankees would almost certainly be one of the top teams in the sweepstakes to sign him, especially if they can secure a trade like this.

The Brewers might not want to trade Peralta this year, but it's the right move to make. They can't afford to lose him in free agency for nothing at the end of next season. Trading him would net the team a huge haul in return. They could target three or four top prospects to get the deal done.

More MLB: Yankees Predicted To Sign Brewers Slugger To 1-Year, $7.5 Million Deal