Brewers Struggling to Find Replacement for Caleb Durbin at 3B

The Milwaukee Brewers made a bold decision when they opted to trade Caleb Durbin and a pair of other infielders to the Boston Red Sox.

This left them without a starting third baseman or much depth at the position at all. Milwaukee acquired Luis Rengifo in free agency. They also landed Jett Williams and David Hamilton in separate trades. These three lead the way as the top candidates at the hot corner, but it seems like Milwaukee is struggling to figure out who's going to start.

CBS Sports' Mike Axisa recently favored Rengifo as the leader in the race for third base, but it's truly anybody's ballgame right now.

Brewers don't have a starting third baseman yet

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Rengifo (13) throws to second base during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Williams was the prize of the Freddy Peralta trade and he's going to spend this spring focusing on shortstop. It is far, far more likely Williams makes the Opening Day roster than Made, but even that is far from a given," Axisa wrote. "Rengifo signed with the Brewers last week and has played every position except first base and catcher in his career. He is a much better everyday option than Hamilton, who fits best as a speedy part-time player.

"Wilken has yet to play above Double-A and has some strikeout issues to work through. Utility man Eddys Leonard is a long-shot third base candidate. The frontrunner: I'll say Rengifo for now but I think Williams, who played six weeks in Triple-A last year and had a strong season overall, has a real chance to win the shortstop job this spring, which would push Ortiz to third and turn Rengifo (and Hamilton) into frequently used utility guys."

Williams is the clear long term answer, either at third base or at another infield spot that results in shuffling of the infield. Joey Ortiz could slide in at third base while Williams and Brice Turang play up the middle.

Rengifo is a solid utility player, but he doesn't excel at anything specific. His defense isn't great and his bat isn't going to be a top of the lineup bat. It seems like this decision is going to come down to whether Williams is ready.

Odds are, Rengifo will get the nod on opening day, barring any unforeseen changes. But there's a chance the Brewers turn to Williams early in the year.

