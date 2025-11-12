Brewers Take Positive Stance On Brandon Woodruff's Future

It certainly sounds like the Milwaukee Brewers want to have Brandon Woodruff in the starting rotation in 2026.

When the Brewers announced that Woodruff's mutual option had been turned down, they specified that it was turned down by the ace and not the organization. After that, the Brewers offered Woodruff the qualifying offer of just over $22 million, despite already owing him a $10 million buyout from the mutual option.

The decision in itself was somewhat surprising because of the price tag, but it's clear Milwaukee wants him back. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal even called the qualifying offer decision "stunning," but quoted Brewers general manager Matt Arnold saying that the team is "focused" on bringing Woodruff back.

"The Milwaukee Brewers’ decision to extend right-hander Brandon Woodruff a one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer was stunning for a low-revenue team that generally resists paying players big money," Rosenthal said. "Only one player, outfielder Christian Yelich, has received a higher annual salary as a Brewer, $26 million per year from 2022 through ‘28. Woodruff, who turns 33 in February, has made only 12 starts the past two seasons coming off shoulder surgery and missed the postseason due to a right lat strain that was unrelated to his prior injury. But the market for starting pitching might be so robust, he still might reject the Brewers’ offer...

The Brewers clearly want Brandon Woodruff back

Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"We’re focused on bringing him back,” Arnold said, as transcribed by Rosenthal. “He’s been a guy you can count on in big games for years. He’s maybe the best big-game pitcher that I’ve been around. We’re in a window where we want to be competitive. And we think he can help us.”

Just because the Brewers tendered the qualifying offer, doesn't mean Woodruff will accept it. If he decides to leave the organization this offseason, Milwaukee will get draft compensation in return.

Woodruff is a homegrown star who can really help this team when he's healthy, as he showed in 2025. The Brewers are a team that typically stays away from large investments, but they have handled Woodruff a little differently than expected this offseason.

