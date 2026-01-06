Brewers Trade Buzz Picks Up As Insider Shares Freddy Peralta Expectations

Freddy Peralta's trade market seems to be picking up again in the new year. Or at the very least, the rumors are.

The last two days have been a whirlwind of insiders naming suitors for Peralta and insinuating that he might very well be dealt. On Monday, Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic named the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Atlanta Braves as interested parties.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The next day, Rosenthal shared his expectations for Peralta's trade market on the "Foul Territory" livestream, and a lot of Brewers fans probably won't like what the insider had to say.

Peralta 'expected' to be traded?

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) hands the ball to manager Pat Murphy (49) as he is relieved in the sixth inning during game two of the NLCS round against the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Rosenthal believes the Brewers will be able to get a better deal for Peralta than they did for Corbin Burnes in the 2024 deal with the Baltimore Orioles, and for that reason, he also believes Milwaukee will take the plunge.

“I would expect if he is traded, and I do believe he will be traded, I said that on Fair Territory yesterday,” Rosenthal said. “I believe they will get in excess of what they acquired for Corbin Burnes.”

“The reason Peralta is even more attractive than Burnes, and he’s not quite as accomplished, of course, he’s making half as much money as Burnes was. And, at the end of the season, if you like him, you can hit him with a qualifying offer and get one of the prospects back as draft pick compensation.”

The Brewers are a smart organization, and they know that if the Detroit Tigers aren't trading Tarik Skubal and the Minnesota Twins are hanging onto Joe Ryan, they're able to set the market for the only true ace available.

Is trading the unquestioned best pitcher on the staff after a 97-win season a slap in the face to the fan base? Absolutely, but the Brewers have conditioned us to expect it at this point.

So far, the only dividends from the Burnes trade have been half a good season from Joey Ortiz (and 1 1/2 bad ones). But the Brewers won big in the Devin Williams deal with the New York Yankees the next year, and none of us would be surprised at this point to see them take aim at a new team's farm system.

More MLB: Yankees Sign Free Agent Pitcher After 6-Year Brewers Stint