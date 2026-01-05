Yankees Sign Free Agent Pitcher After 6-Year Brewers Stint

The Major League Baseball transactions log has been catching up on some of the activity from December, and the Milwaukee Brewers have lost more free agents than they've signed.

Inconsequential as they may seem, we strive to chronicle as many minor-leaguers coming and going as possible, especially at the upper levels, as some of these players are bound to make major league debuts this year, and one or two might even impact the season in earnest.

The latest minor-league signing we've observed involves yet another pitcher leaving the Brewers organization, becoming at least the third 2025 Milwaukee farmhand to join the New York Yankees organization.

Alexander Cornielle to Yankees on minor-league deal

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers' Alexander Cornielle (17) pitches against the West Michigan Whitecaps Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wisconsin. The Timber Rattlers won 4-0. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Righty Alexander Cornielle signed a minor-league deal with the New York Yankees on Dec. 17, per the transactions log on his official roster page. Brewers on SI was not able to find a report prior to Monday chronicling the deal.

Cornielle joins fellow righty Travis MacGregor and first baseman Ernesto Martinez Jr. as Brewers farmhands from this past season who have since singed with the Bronx Bombers.

Heading into his age-24 season, Cornielle is an arm with a reasonable amount of major league promise. He reached Triple-A this season, logged an impressive 137 innings and 135 strikeouts, and posted a respectable 3.81 ERA in some tough leagues for run prevention.

Having signed with the Brewers as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic in 2019, Cornielle took a while to get his momentum headed toward the majors. He spent two full seasons in High-A and missed all of the 2022 campaign due to injury.

Spending over six full years in the organization gave Cornielle the right to elect free agency, and that could hardly have come at a better time. The Yankees won't likely offer him the opportunity to compete for the major league roster right away, but he seems to believe eventually, a spot will open up in the New York rotation, even if it's only a brief window due to injuries.

