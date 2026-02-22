Brewers Tyler Black, Sal Frelick React to USA's Olympic Gold Win Over Canada

The World Baseball Classic is set to take place in the coming weeks, which brings the best baseball talent in the world together to represent their respective countries on the world's biggest stage.

But first, the Winter Olympics were set to take place, with the biggest event being the Gold Medal hockey game between the Team Canada and Team USA.

After a heated battle took the two teams to overtime, the United States would take home the gold medal after a heroic goal from Jack Hughes.

This victory sent shock waves through the entire country, including the Milwaukee Brewers clubhouse, which is represented by both Canadians and Americans.

Sal Frelick, Tyler Black react to emotional USA hockey gold medal

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick talks with teammates during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyler Black, a representative for Team Canada's WBC team, and Sal Frelick, a native of Boston, Massachusetts, caught up with Brewers reporter Todd Rosiak immediately after the United States won the gold.

"I mean, I was just unbelievable game. So sick, sick for the sport," Frelick said immediately following the United States Olympic gold medal victory over Canada on Sunday. "You guys (Canada) put up a good fight. Shout out Matt Boldy, Massachusetts guy, BC guy, getting the first goal there. Yeah, sick game."

Black, who was a good sport about the entire thing, has his chance for revenge in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. But that doesn't mean this loss didn't sting him as a Canadian and a hockey fan.

"It's good for the game. I mean, we pretty much had the whole squad in here, so, it's fun," Black said.

Considering the United States hadn't taken the gold medal in nearly 50 years, it was quite a shocking game.

"I'm feeling it man, for sure. It's going to be a long day after that. I'm not happy about it, no doubt," Black said.

At this point, distant "USA" chants could be heard from a different player or two in the Brewers clubhouse.

The United States shouldn't have any issues if they run into Team Canada in the WBC. Team USA's roster is beyond loaded with talent.

