Brewers' Updated Freddy Peralta Market After Kyle Tucker Joins Dodgers

Could the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes actually have a trickle down impact on the Milwaukee Brewers?

It sounds like it, at least.

The market closed for the four-time All-Star on Thursday night with the Los Angeles Dodgers shocking the baseball world and agreeing to terms on a massive four-year, $240 million deal. The rich get richer and the two-time reigning World Series champs now have the top free agent of the offseason coming to town. Los Angeles won a heated bidding war against the New York Mets and the Toronto Blue Jays for the slugger. That leaves the aggressive Mets and Blue Jays looking for ways to respond.

In the aftermath of the Tucker deal, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Mets and New York Yankees have "checked on" Brewers ace Freddy Peralta. Heyman also noted that Peralta "approached" the Brewers about an extension, but that the club "prefers to avoid" expensive, long-term deals with pitchers.

"The Mets and Yankees have checked on Freddy Peralta, with the growing belief the Brewers will trade their ace," Heyman wrote. "Peralta’s puny $8M salary makes him attractive to anyone, including small-market teams, but other teams linked to him thus far include the Dodgers, Giants, and Braves. Peralta has approached the Brewers about an extension. But the smallest-market team prefers to avoid huge deals for pitchers. "

Will the Brewers flip Freddy Peralta before Spring Training?

Heyman wasn't the only insider to connect Peralta to the Mets in the wake of Tucker picking the Dodgers. ESPN's Jorge Castillo also did.

"As for the rotation, the Mets have expressed interest in free agent left-hander Framber Valdez and Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta, who is owed $8 million this season before reaching free agency," Castillo wrote. "One thing to keep in mind with Valdez, Tucker and Peralta: The Mets' front office has deep connections with the Astros and Brewers, starting with Stearns. Stearns was an assistant general manager in Houston when the Astros drafted Tucker in the first round and signed Valdez out of the Dominican Republic in 2015. He then became the Brewers general manager in September 2015, months before Milwaukee acquired Peralta from the Seattle Mariners, and oversaw Peralta develop into a big league mainstay."

Peralta is cheap and is a legit No. 1 starter. He'll be cheaper than the free Framber Valdez, at least for the 2026 season, before he hits free agency himself. If Milwaukee actually wants to trade Peralta, a desperate Mets team may be their best bet. There has been reported interest for weeks and now the club has lost Pete Alonso, Edwin Díaz, and missed out on Tucker. If they're looking to make a splash, Peralta could be that guy. But Milwaukee's asking price should be astronomical, especially for the Mets.

