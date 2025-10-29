Brewers Urged To Sign Postseason Hero From Mariners In Free Agency
The Milwaukee Brewers were one of the best teams in baseball this year. They finished the regular season with the best record in baseball, but it wasn't good enough to secure a World Series.
The Brewers fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason. Now Milwaukee is fighting an uphill battle to get back to the same level of play next year. The Brewers have a few key free agents set to leave town. There are also some trade chips on their roster who could be moved. Either way, they need to make some waves this winter.
FanSided's Chris Landers recently suggested the Brewers could steal Jorge Polanco from the Seattle Mariners in free agency this offseason in an attempt to help push for the World Series in 2026. Polanco was a star in the postseason this year.
Brewers could sign Jorge Polanco in free agency
"Milwaukee could use a bullpen shakeup as well, but anyone who watched their NLCS sweep at the hands of the Dodgers knows that offense will be job No. 1 for Matt Arnold this offseason. The Brewers are set at most positions, but there's a question mark at first base, with Rhys Hoskins hitting free agency and both Andrew Vaughn and Jake Bauers coming with some red flags moving forward.
"Polanco can slide right in as a 25-homer bat coming off an excellent 2025 season (in a much tougher home park in Seattle), and he also can platoon with Brice Turang or whoever else at second base when necessary. This young, athletic lineup could use a big bopper, and Polanco brings the best power potential on a budget this offseason."
Polanco would be a huge addition to the Brewers' lineup. He's rather versatile, though he was a designated hitter for a chunk of the season. Still, his bat would be enough to help the Brewers get to where they want to be.
He should be rather affordable for the Brewers to pursue. The Mariners likely want him back, but they have more important things to worry about in free agency. Milwaukee could steal him on a solid deal in free agency.
More MLB: Brewers, Rangers Listed Best Fits In $22 Million Free Agency Sweepstakes