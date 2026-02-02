Freddy Peralta Trade Opens Door for Brewers' 'X-Factor' to Shine

The Milwaukee Brewers were the best team in the league last regular season, but there are many people who are skeptical that it was a fluke season. The Brewers are expected to battle for the National League Central title, but it's the Chicago Cubs that are expected to win it. Even the Cincinnati Reds are gaining some steam as of late.

The Brewers haven't helped their cause either. They opted to trade their best player, Freddy Peralta, to the New York Mets in exchange for a pair of prospects. This deal will make the Brewers better in the long run, but it certainly handicaps them quite a bit right now.

As a result, the Brewers are going to need some of their young players to step up in big ways. Notably, the Brewers will need their young pitchers to dominate at the big-league level if they want to win the division and beyond.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently suggested that starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski would be the team's X-factor this year after trading Peralta to the Mets earlier this offseason.

Brewers need Jacob Misiorowski to turn into a star

"With Freddy Peralta traded, the Brewers are relying heavily on Jacob Misiorowski taking a step forward to serve as a second frontline starter alongside Brandon Woodruff," Reuter wrote. "The 23-year-old has as much upside as any young pitcher in baseball, and he logged a 1.50 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 12 innings in a multi-inning role out of the bullpen during the postseason."

Misiorowski showed true ace potential last season. He has incredible stuff with one of the best fastballs in the game. If he can find consistency in and around the strike zone, the sky is the limit.

But the Brewers need him to take a massive step forward this season. After trading Peralta to the Mets, the Brewers can't afford Misiorowski to experience growing pains. If he can dominate and replace Peralta's production, which will be incredibly difficult, the Brewers could find themselves at the top of the division at the end of the year.

