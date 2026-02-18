Brewers Veteran Sends Emotional Message After Re-Signing With Milwaukee

Earlier this offseason, the Milwaukee Brewers opted to reunite with veteran pitcher Peter Strzelecki.

Strzelecki was originally with the Brewers, working his way up to the big leagues in 2022 before landing with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Guardians in 2023 and 2024. After a 2025 season in which he didn't crack the big leagues, Strzelecki is back in Milwaukee, where he feels at home.

"It means the world," Strzelecki said after a recent workout with the Brewers, per Todd Rosiak. "This is like family. This is home. Everyone is saying I'm back in the right colors.

"It's a lot of emotions, man, but good ones. I just feel amazing that they wanted me back, and I'm going to do whatever I can to help them."

Strzelecki has always been a solid reliever, holding a 3.44 career ERA in 77 games and 83 2/3 innings. He has good enough command to get by and the swing and miss stuff to generate whiffs.

Peter Strzelecki is happy to be back where he belongs

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Peter Strzelecki stretches during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Strzelecki didn't seem to land back with the Brewers by chance either. He was seemingly hopeful to return to Milwaukee at some point and the Brewers made his wish come true.

"I saw some of the front office and coaches, just from hanging out, but nothing really came from that," he said. "I was talking to Brice [Turang] a little bit and he said, 'How cool would it be [to return]?' He may have made some calls or something.

"And then my agent called me one day unexpectedly and he said it was the Brewers. To be completely honest, from that moment on it was like, 'That's it. I don't care who else we're talking to.' It just made the most sense the whole time.

"It just came on, and now we're here."

Now the righty is going to need to work hard to secure himself a spot on the big league roster. He's signed on a minor league deal, which promises no time in the big leagues. However, with how productive he was in 2022 paired with his teammates excitement to have him back, it's hard to imagine he doesn't crack the roster at least once this season. The righty has what it takes to compete for the team.

