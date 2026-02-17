Christian Yelich Sends Strong Message to Brewers in Spring Training

The Milwaukee Brewers had the best record in the entire league during the regular season last year, but they fell short to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason.

After swinging a few huge trades this offseason, the Brewers are gearing up for opening day in spring camp. With the team all together again, the Brewers should begin to see their roster take shape ahead of opening day. But one player has remained a staple in the lineup for years.

Christian Yelich is back for another season with the Brewers, and he recently shared how "fired up" he is for the season to start.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"You have to be fired up for every season," Yelich said, via Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "A baseball season requires your full attention. You have to be physically and mentally present every single season to have a chance at success. If you’re not mentally and physically present then you’ve got no shot – the game’s too hard, it requires too much of you and the season’s too long.

Christian Yelich sends message to Brewers, fans ahead of spring training

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich (22) prepares to hit during spring training workouts Monday, February 16, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It takes all of you and you have to use the offseason to physically and mentally prepare to go into that again, and I enjoy the challenge. I enjoy being around the guys, I enjoy competing and playing the game."

Baseball has the most exhausting season of all sports. It feels like it was just yesterday that the Dodgers took home the World Series title. Now teams are gearing up for opening day in just over a month.

The season will run from March through October, accounting for around seven and a half months of the 12 months in a year. Yelich and the Brewers will need to be locked in for the entire stretch if they want to finish at the top of the league again, especially after trading Isaac Collins, Freddy Peralta, and Caleb Durbin.

A lot of the pressure will fall on their veteran leader, Yelich, coming off a big year.

While doubts have followed Yelich for a few years, it doesn't seem like they've bothered him. And it doesn't seem like he's done, either.

"So, I’m excited to do it again and hopefully I’ve got many more years," Yelich said.

More MLB: Brewers' Next Breakout Star is Already Emerging in Spring Training