Conflicting Freddy Peralta Reports Paint Complicated Picture For Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers arguably have one of the best starting rotations on paper right now after it was announced that Brandon Woodruff is sticking around with the organization after accepting the qualifying offer.

Milwaukee has two bona fide aces at the top of the rotation now in Woodruff and Freddy Peralta. Jacob Misiorowski took the league by storm in 2025 and was an All-Star. Quinn Priester was phenomenal as well for the organization after coming over in a trade with the Boston Red Sox.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

But, could that change? Peralta has consistently been talked about as a potential trade chip. Arguably, that shouldn't be the case. Milwaukee can contend in 2026 with this rotation and an offense led by Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich.

Freddy Peralta is the guy to watch

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts after giving up a solo home run to Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (not pictured) in the second inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal had a positive update for Brewers fans and made it sound like a trade isn't going to happen involving Peralta. While this is the case, FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray didn't close the door on the idea.

"I don’t like doing percentages. But I do think the chances of a Peralta trade went up after Brandon Woodruff accepted the qualifying offer on Tuesday afternoon," Murray wrote. "At the GM Meetings, president Matt Arnold said that he 'anticipates (Peralta) being part of our team moving forward.' He added that almost every team is interested in Peralta, and that he’ll listen because 'we’re the smallest market in the league.' But executives around the league wonder if the Brewers will be more open to moving Peralta now that Woodruff is signed for 2026.

After all, Woodruff is earning $22.025 million and Peralta is earning $8 million; $30 million for two pitchers, to a small-market franchise, is a lot. It’s possible, of course, that Woodruff could sign a multi-year contract to lessen the money due next season. But even then, team owner Mark Attanasio told The Athletic that he doesn’t see Woodruff returning as a “prelude” to trading Peralta, saying: 'Independent decisions Matt and his group will make. We’re certainly excited about our rotation now.' The Brewers prefer to keep Peralta and value him immensely, both on and off the field having watched him practically grow up with the organization. But Arnold and Attanasio have not ruled out a trade. And I could see the interest being so strong that it leads to a Peralta trade being a real possibility."

So, you've got Rosenthal saying "I doubt you will be breaking up that rotation any time soon," in reference to the Brewers. And Murray saying he thinks the chances of a deal increased with Woodruff sticking around.

The MLB offseason is complicated with conflicting information all over the place. As of right now, at least, Milwaukee fans should be excited about this rotation.

More MLB: New Freddy Peralta Update Is Huge For Brewers