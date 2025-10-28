Could Brewers Deal Freddy Peralta? Two Teams That Make Sense If Milwaukee Decides to Move Its Ace?
The Milwaukee Brewers put together one of their best seasons in franchise history in 2025, winning a franchise-record 97 games and cruising to their fourth National League Central title in five years. It was a season filled with excitement and dominance — until the Los Angeles Dodgers ended their dream run with a sweep in the NLCS.
Now, as the 2025–26 MLB offseason begins, the Brewers face several key roster questions — none bigger than the future of ace right-hander Freddy Peralta.
In baseball, nothing is ever completely off the table. If the Brewers decide to retool their rotation or reload their farm system, Peralta could draw significant interest from contenders across the league.
Two potential fits stand out if Milwaukee decides to explore the market.
San Francisco Giants: A Win-Now Rotation Upgrade
The San Francisco Giants are entering an offseason filled with change and urgency. After parting ways with manager Bob Melvin and hiring Tony Vitello, the front office appears ready to push for contention in 2026.
One glaring need? Starting pitching depth.
With Justin Verlander entering free agency, San Francisco could use a proven frontline starter to pair with Logan Webb and Robbie Ray. A trade for Freddy Peralta would instantly solidify their rotation and give them one of the most formidable trios in the National League.
For the Brewers, a deal with the Giants could bring back multiple top prospects to strengthen their pipeline while maintaining payroll flexibility.
For the Giants, Peralta could be the missing piece that puts them in the NL West title conversation with the Dodgers and Diamondbacks.
Boston Red Sox: A Rotation Reinforcement for Another Playoff Push
The Boston Red Sox returned to the postseason in 2025, winning 89 games and grabbing the third American League Wild Card spot. They even upset the New York Yankees in Game 1 before falling short in the series.
Still, Boston is trending upward — and adding Peralta could accelerate their rise.
The Red Sox already have an emerging ace in Garrett Crochet, but adding Peralta would give them a dominant 1–2 punch at the top of the rotation.
With a deep farm system loaded with young talent, Boston has the pieces to make an attractive offer that could help Milwaukee stay competitive in 2026 while also preparing for the future.
Plus, the two teams have a recent trade history: Milwaukee acquired Quinn Priester from Boston early last season. That history could make another deal easier to negotiate.
