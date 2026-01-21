Dodgers Exec Shuts Down Brewers-Freddy Peralta Rumors With 3-Word Message

The Milwaukee Brewers have a very tough decision to make with their ace, Freddy Peralta, this offseason, and it seems like they aren't sure what to do.

Peralta is on the final year of his contract and the Brewers don't have the money to re-sign him in free agency next year. That means they can either hold onto him and push for a World Series this year before losing him in free agency or they can trade him and land a haul of prospects in return.

There have been a lot of teams connected to Peralta this offseason. The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, and Atlanta Braves have been closely connected to the righty.

The San Diego Padres have recently gained steam as a suitor for Peralta. They could look to pluck him away from the Dodgers before their rival pulls off a deal.

But it seems like the Dodgers are pulling out of the sweepstakes either way.

Dodgers seemingly out of the Freddy Peralta trade sweepstakes

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) looks away after Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) hit a solo home run during the sixth inning of their National League Championship Series game against the October 14, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We are not," Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said when asked if the Dodgers were still in the market for starting pitching, per Dodgers reporter Doug McKain.

The Dodgers didn't make sense as a suitor for Peralta in the first place. They were seemingly only eyeing a trade for him out of luxury. They have plenty of starting pitching, but adding more to the rotation is never a bad idea.

This puts the Mets in the perfect position to trade for Peralta. They could pair a few top prospects together to send to Milwaukee for Peralta.

The Red Sox likely won't make the big move for the righty after signing Ranger Suárez to a huge deal.

The Yankees and Padres still make a lot of sense as suitors. Both teams could use another ace on their pitching staff. The Padres have lost some pitching to free agency, while the Yankees are battling injuries to start the season.

If the Brewers are going to trade him, they're likely going to land a haul. It's still up in the air where he could land, though.

