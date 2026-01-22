Fallout From Brewers-Mets Freddy Peralta Blockbuster

The Milwaukee Brewers are trading away their top starting pitcher from the 2025 season.

Freddy Peralta, who has been at the center of endless trade rumors this offseason, is off the board. On Wednesday night, Jon Heyman of the New York Post got the rumors started by reporting that the New York Mets and Brewers were in discussions around Peralta. ESPN's Jeff Passan followed up shortly afterward and confirmed a deal is done with Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat going to Milwaukee. Along with Peralta, Tobias Myers is going to New York.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"Breaking: The New York Mets have acquired All-Star right-hander Freddy Peralta in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, sources tell ESPN. Deal is done. Top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat are headed to Milwaukee. One more big league pitcher will head to the Mets...

"Within the last week, the New York Mets have added the frontline starter they needed, the big bat they needed and the center fielder they needed. Offseasons are long. A slow November and December does not preclude a monster January. And that's exactly what the Mets unleashed."

Fallout For Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches during the first inning of the National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers October 14, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rotation

The Brewers have been fortunate to have one of the deepest rotations in baseball. Even without Peralta, it should be a strength. Brandon Woodruff is the team’s clear No. 1 starter. After Woodruff, the club has Quinn Priester, Jacob Misiorowski, Chad Patrick, and Logan Henderson as options for the rotation. Plus, Sproat is someone worth watching in the very near future. He made four starts in the majors in 2025.

The Return

It's tough for the Brewers to lose Peralta and Myers, but a return of Sproat and Williams is legit. Williams was the Mets' No. 3 prospect and Sproat was the Mets' No. 5 prospect. Williams slashed .261/.363/.465 with 17 homers, 52 RBIs, and 34 stolen bases in 2025 in 130 total games across Double-A and Triple-A. He got most of his playing time at shortstop, but can play second base and center field as well. At just 22 years old, he's a legit candidate to be a shortstop of the future. Sproat is 25 years old and has already made the jump to the big leagues after being drafted in 2023. He's someone who can make an impact in the rotation as soon as Opening Day.

More MLB: Mets, Brewers Four-Player Freddy Peralta Trade Will Sting for Milwaukee Fans