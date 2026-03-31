Fascinating Rotation Stat Will Have Brewers Fans Pumped

The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a red-hot start once again, having won three of their first four games and quickly moving back to the top of the National League Central. They traded Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets last offseason, but they still have a strong team in place that can win the division.

The Brewers swept the Chicago White Sox to kick off the season before falling to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, but one loss isn't going to sink them, especially this early in the season.

Adam McCalvy of MLB.com revealed a fascinating stat from the first four games of the season for Milwaukee, something they have not accomplished since 2019.

"From the Brewers' research desk: Milwaukee pitching has double-digit strikeouts in each of the first four games of the season for the second time in franchise history," McCalvy posted on X. "Also 2019."

Brewers off to hot start on mound

Mar 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) delivers a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Brewers pitching staff has been dealt some tough blows over the past several months. Peralta being gone hurts them a little bit, even though they have plugged Brandon Sproat right into the mix.

They also opened the season without Quinn Priester, though Brandon Woodruff will make his seaosn debut on Tuesday. That hasn't stopped them from getting off to a hot start on the mound. Kyle Harrison drew the start for the Brewers on Monday night and allowed just one run over five innings of work. He also recorded eight strikeouts.

So, there is a lot for fans to be excited about, even with Peralta gone and Priester out. Woodruff will look to continue to trend of strikeouts on Tuesday night against the Rays and keep the Brewers' run alive.

In total, they recorded 14 strikeouts on Monday night, so if they can keep this up, the pitching staff should be just fine, even with Peralta no longer in the mix. The Brewers have a strong roster and pitching staff that should allow them to at least remain in the hunt for the top spot in the NL Central and keep pace with the rest of the division.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the Brewers and if they can keep this run of double-digit strikeouts alive. That could give them a major boost early on this season as they look to overcome some of the biggest losses of the offseason and stay in postseason contention.