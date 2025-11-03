Former All-Star Pitcher Could Be The Answer For Brewers’ 2026 Rotation
The Milwaukee Brewers are coming off a historic season that saw them win 97 games — the most in Major League Baseball and a new single-season franchise record. Unfortunately, their dream year came to an abrupt end when they were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.
Now, with the offseason underway, the Brewers face several key roster decisions. Multiple players are hitting free agency, including two starting pitchers, which means Milwaukee could be active in the pitching market this winter.
One intriguing option is right-hander Zac Gallen, who is ranked No. 21 on Keith Law’s Top 50 MLB free agents list for The Athletic.
Brewers Could Target Zac Gallen To Strengthen Rotation For 2026 Season
“He’s been durable, with only one IL stint for a hamstring strain in the last four years, which provides some value even at this reduced level of effectiveness. He’s probably not getting back to the 2022-23 peak without a significant change to his arsenal, which should put him more in line for fourth starter money and probably just a two-year deal,” Law wrote.
Gallen, a former All-Star, posted a 13–15 record with a 4.83 ERA over 33 starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2025, striking out 175 batters across 192 innings. While his numbers have dipped since helping Arizona reach the 2023 World Series, his durability and ability to log innings still make him a valuable asset — and possibly a strong fit for Milwaukee’s rotation.
For a small-market team like the Brewers, Gallen could be the perfect blend of affordability and reliability. If he’s open to a short-term deal with an opt-out, as Law suggests, Milwaukee could take a calculated gamble on a proven veteran who’s just a few adjustments away from returning to form.
Pairing Gallen with Freddy Peralta would give the Brewers a more experienced and balanced rotation heading into 2026 — one capable of keeping them at the top of an increasingly competitive NL Central.
After a record-setting season that fell just short of a pennant, adding a durable arm like Zac Gallen might be exactly what Milwaukee needs to stay in contention and make another deep October run.
It will certainly be interesting to see where the Brewers ultimately land in their search for pitching this winter, but Gallen is a solid option.
