Former All-Star Reliever Could Be Perfect Value Signing For Brewers This Offseason
The Milwaukee Brewers are coming off one of the best regular seasons in franchise history. With a 97-win campaign—the most in Major League Baseball in 2025—the Brewers dominated the National League Central and set a new regular-season record for the organization.
But despite all that success, their postseason run ended in heartbreak. Milwaukee was swept by the now back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, cutting short what had the makings of a magical year.
Now, as the Brewers turn the page to 2026, key offseason questions loom. The front office isn’t expected to make any massive splashes, but adding value pieces could be crucial in keeping Milwaukee atop the NL Central. One name that makes a lot of sense: Devin Williams, who Tim Britton of The Athletic projects will land a one-year, $18 million contract this winter.
Could the Brewers Bring Back Devin Williams?
A short-term contract could make sense for a small-market team like Milwaukee, especially given Williams’ familiarity with the organization.
The former NL Reliever of the Year was traded to the New York Yankees after the 2024 season in a deal that brought back Caleb Durbin, a Rookie of the Year finalist, and Nestor Cortes. While the trade worked out well for the Brewers, Williams struggled in 2025, posting a 4.79 ERA and just 18 saves in 67 appearances.
Still, a return to a comfortable environment could be exactly what “The Airbender” needs to rediscover his dominant form. His changeup was once one of the most unhittable pitches in baseball, and a reunion could help stabilize Milwaukee’s bullpen.
If the Brewers were to bring Williams back, pairing him with current closer Trevor Megill could create a dynamic late-inning duo. That combination would help Milwaukee remain a serious contender in the NL Central and potentially push them back to the NLCS—or beyond.
Beyond his on-field impact, Williams’ leadership would also benefit the Brewers’ growing core of young talent. If he can regain his old form, this could be the kind of smart, low-risk signing that helps Milwaukee make another deep postseason run in 2026—and maybe even chase that elusive first World Series title.
When he's right, the 31-year-old can still be one of the top closers in the league, and if he can rediscover that form, the Brewers could benefit from potentially having him back.
