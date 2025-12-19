Yankees Predicted To Sign Brewers Slugger To 1-Year, $7.5 Million Deal

The Milwaukee Brewers enjoyed a breakout season from slugger Andrew Vaughn last season. Vaughn is likely going to be a staple in the Brewers' lineup for the next few seasons if he can continue to produce at this level.

But this idea likely means veteran slugger Rhys Hoskins is headed to a new team this winter. Hoskins sits in free agency as an intriguing option for contending teams.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently predicted the New York Yankees would sign Hoskins to a one-year, $7.5 million deal in free agency this winter.

Rhys Hoskins could be signing with a new team in the coming weeks

Jul 2, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins (12) watches from the dugout prior to game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

"The Yankees essentially used Paul Goldschmidt as a platoon player against left-handed pitching down the stretch last season, and pairing Ben Rice with a right-handed hitting veteran is a logical approach to addressing first base," Reuter wrote. "Rice, 26, enjoyed a breakout season in 2025 with a 131 OPS+ and 26 home runs, but he hit just .208/.271/.481 with a 27.7 percent strikeout rate in 119 plate appearances against southpaws.

"Veteran Rhys Hoskins failed to live up to the two-year, $34 million deal he signed with the Brewers, but he is still a legitimate power threat, and his .882 OPS in 1,012 career plate appearances against lefties makes him the ideal target for the Yankees. The fit here comes down to whether Hoskins would prefer a platoon role on a contender or an everyday role on a team further down the leaguewide picture."

The Yankees need to make some big moves in the coming months. Adding Hoskins wouldn't be one of the big moves that they need to make, but it could certainly make the team better.

Hoskins is one of the best sluggers against left-handed pitching. While the Yankees likely want to play Ben Rice against southpaws a little bit more this season, adding Hoskins as a potential platoon option would make a lot of sense.

Signing him for $7.5 million would fit perfectly. This saves enough money for the Yankees to add a star outfielder like Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker. They could also dive into the pitching market. Either way, signing Hoskins would be a move in the right direction.

