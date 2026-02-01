Why Freddy Peralta's Trade Return Might Be Brewers' Next Ace

The Milwaukee Brewers had some tough decisions to make this offseason as they looked to follow up on a solid season last year. They finished the season with the best record in baseball, but they've made some big decisions that could set them back a year or two.

The Brewers traded Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets in exchange for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat. This deal makes the Brewers better in the long run, but it takes away the ace of their pitching staff for two prospects that haven't proved much at the big-league level. Still, this deal makes a lot of sense for the Brewers.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Just Baseball's Joey Peterson shared a lot of high praise for Sproat and suggested the righty could be in Milwaukee at some point this season.

Brandon Sproat could make an impact in Milwaukee this season

Sep 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Brandon Sproat (40) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"The other piece that came from New York to Milwaukee in the Peralta package, Brandon Sproat is an MLB-ready arm who should have an opportunity to slide into the MLB rotation come Opening Day," Peterson wrote. "Sproat, 25, comes with a six-pitch mix, boasting three separate breaking pitches to go with a primary sinker that sits in the mid-to-upper 90s, a solid changeup, and a four-seam fastball.

"Historically speaking, that is an arsenal and player profile that the Brewers’ pitching lab has thrived with developing, and pitching coach Chris Hook has to be champing at the bit to get started working with Sproat."

Sproat is a very developed pitching prospect with a lot of talent. The Brewers have developed a handful of pitchers over the last few years that are very similar to the young righty.

Sproat made four starts in the big leagues last season and flashed quite a bit of potential. He kept the Mets in games, but he wasn't necessarily dominant. Still, given another offseason and a transistion to the Brewers, Sproat is primed for a big year. His pitch arsenal profiles perfectly to a dominant starting pitcher in Milwaukee for the next five or 10 years.

More MLB: Freddy Peralta Trade Opens Door for This Highly Anticipated Prospect