Freddy Peralta Trade Opens Door for This Highly Anticipated Prospect

The Milwaukee Brewers had to make a very tough decision this offseason as Freddy Peralta sat on an expiring contract.

Eventually the Brewers opted to trade Peralta to the New York Mets in exchange for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat. But this deal leaves a massive hole in the team's rotation that they need to fill before making another postseason run.

Just Baseball's Joey Peterson recently shared a lot of high praise for pitching prospect Robert Gasser and suggested Gasser could make an impact at the big-league level with Peralta off the roster.

Robert Gasser needs to step up in Freddy Peralta's absence

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Robert Gasser (54) throws during the first inning of their game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, September 27, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The most likely outcome is Gasser starts the year in Triple-A to work back up as a starter, but don’t be surprised if he earns an early-season promotion or even breaks camp," Peterson wrote. "Gasser has the benefit of throwing with his left hand, and considering each and every potential starting option for Milwaukee is right-handed — with the exception of DL Hall or potentially Aaron Ashby depending on how the Brewers plan to deploy them — that could bode well for Gasser’s case to make the Opening Day rotation should he look sharp in spring.

"The Brewers won’t push it with their young southpaw, but if he demonstrates that he has his command back to its 2024 form and doesn’t show any signs of rust, he’ll be back in the majors sooner rather than later. He’ll have an impact in 2026, it’s just a matter of when."

Gasser has been up in the big leagues on multiple occasions, but he hasn't stuck. He's very talented, but he's not a top 10 prospect like some of the other options to fill Peralta's role.

Still, Gasser is one of the best options to come to the big leagues and make an impact. The lefty could be the next Brewers prospect that makes his way to the big leagues and emerges as a star. It seems like this happens once or twice a year and Gasser could be this year's breakout star.

