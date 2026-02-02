Insider Likes Brewers’ Chances in 2026 Despite Freddy Peralta Trade

The Milwaukee Brewers have had a relatively quiet offseason, with their only major move being the trade of Freddy Peralta. They have only signed one free agent and made one other trade, acquiring left-hander Angel Zerpa from the Kansas City Royals.

But the Brewers have mostly subtracted this offseason, which has become a theme over the past three years, trading players in the final year of their contracts to capitalize on their value.

Despite the loss of Peralta though, Jim Bowden of The Athletic isn't ready to throw in the towel on the Brewers just yet, and predicted that they will finish in second place in the National League Central.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Brewers should be just fine

Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"The Brewers did what they probably had to do and traded away Freddy Peralta, who can elect free agency next offseason, and got a spectacular return from the Mets: two top-100 prospects, Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams. Sproat is a middle-of-the-rotation type bulldog who is ready for the majors and Williams should compete for an everyday job, in either the infield or outfield," Bowden wrote.

The NL Central got a little bit tougher this offseason. The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds have made strides to improve their rosters, and so have the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cubs will likely be the favorites to win the division out of spring training, but that doesn't mean the Brewers should be slept on.

They have won three straight NL Central titles, and two of those division titles came after trading key players like Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams. The Brewers got a good return for Peralta and are consistently churning out and acquiring Major League ready talent that can keep them in contention for years to come.

If there's any criticism for the Brewers, it would be over their lack of spending, but they've proven that they don't need to dish out megadeals to stay competitive. Even if the Cubs win the division this year, as many are predicting, the Brewers are still very likely going to be a postseason team. They can never be counted out, even after subtracting pieces.

It should be interesting to see the Brewers in action this year. Despite Peralta being gone, it's still an exciting young team that should be a contender.

More MLB: Brewers’ Critical Offseason Missteps Are Hard to Ignore