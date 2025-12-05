Insider Suggests Major Freddy Peralta Trade Idea That Would Shake Up AL East

The Milwaukee Brewers have had a quiet offseason to date. Their only major move thus far was re-signing right-hander Brandon Woodruff with the qualifying offer.

On the other hand, they have received trade interest in Freddy Peralta, who is in the final year of his contract. The Brewers did trade Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams before their walk years and grabbed Major League ready talent in return.

While the Brewers don’t seem to plan on trading Peralta, that hasn’t stopped the speculation. Jim Bowden of The Athletic wrote that he hopes to see Milwaukee trade their star right-hander to the New York Yankees.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Freddy Peralta To Yankees Would Shake Up Major League Baseball

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

“Peralta helps the Yankees weather the beginning of the season while some of their returning starters recover from surgeries, and then gives them a dangerous arm down the stretch to pair with Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón and others. The Brewers get a young, controllable starter and a shortstop who can give them better offensive production than they received from Joey Ortiz in 2025,” Bowden wrote.

While it’s true that the Brewers would receive a controllable starter in Will Warren and a better hitting shortstop in Jose Caballero, they would be losing a key piece to their 2025 roster. Peralta won 17 games and posted a 2.70 ERA in 33 starts.

The two-time All-Star was instrumental in the Brewers winning the National League Central and reaching the NLCS. Without him, contending would be much harder.

President of baseball operations Matt Arnold has also said several times that he hopes to have Peralta on the Brewers roster in 2026 and have a contending team. This trade would certainly shake up the league though.

The American League East would get much tougher with another ace being added, and the NL Central would suddenly become wide open for teams like the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.

The Brewers could receive a haul for Peralta, even in the final year of his contract. But it isn’t worth the risk of potentially falling out of contention, even if they can bring back the best possible return.

While Bowden’s idea isn’t too far-fetched, a Peralta trade would seem unlikely, even if the Brewers are listening to offers. The Winter Meetings begin on Sunday.

More MLB: Brewers Executive Shares Honest Take On Freddy Peralta Trade Buzz